Nepal Pays Tribute to a Visionary Ally

In a gesture of heartfelt gratitude and remembrance, Nepal's Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba on Sunday honored the legacy of former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, whom she hailed as a visionary and steadfast supporter of Nepal's democracy and development.

Manmohan Singh, who served as Indian Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014, passed away in Delhi last Thursday at the age of 92. Minister Deuba paid tribute by writing in a condolence book kept at the Indian Embassy in Nepal.

Earlier, Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli also expressed sorrow over Singh's demise, reminiscing about their conversations and Singh's contributions to fostering India-Nepal relations.

