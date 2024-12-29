Tragedy at the Stadium: Congress MLA Uma Thomas Suffers Severe Injuries

Uma Thomas, Congress MLA of Thrikkakara, is under critical care after sustaining life-threatening injuries in a fall at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium. The incident occurred Sunday evening as she reportedly fell from a gallery, landing onto concrete, leading to severe head and spinal damage.

Ongoing treatments at a local private hospital include management of internal lung bleeding, among other injuries. She remains on ventilator support as medical professionals, including a team from the state's Health Department, offer specialized care to ensure her stabilization while authorities investigate the incident.

Political and police figures, alongside Congress leaders, assert that inadequate safety measures, like insufficient barricading, are at fault. The 'Mridanga Naadam' event aimed for a Guinness World Record and drew rumblings of concern regarding security protocols. The Kochi City Police Commissioner has initiated a formal inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)