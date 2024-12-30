US Solidarity with South Korea After Tragic Plane Crash
President Joe Biden announced that the United States is ready to offer necessary assistance to South Korea following a fatal plane crash in Muan. Expressing solidarity, he emphasized the deep bonds of friendship between the two nations and extended thoughts and prayers to those affected by the tragedy.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 30-12-2024 00:28 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 00:28 IST
- Country:
- United States
In the wake of a catastrophic plane crash in Muan, President Joe Biden has affirmed the United States' willingness to provide any essential support to South Korea.
Biden's statement underscores the profound friendship shared between the American and South Korean peoples, as he extended his condolences to those impacted by the disaster.
He assured that the U.S. stands ready to offer necessary aid, reinforcing the strong alliance between the two countries amidst this unfortunate event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion: A New Era for Mahayuti Alliance
Tragic End to Teenage Friendship: Body Found in Canal
Maharashtra's Power Play: Mahayuti Alliance Expands Cabinet
Dixon Technologies and Vivo Forge Strategic Manufacturing Alliance
Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion: Shinde Vows Dynamic Decisions Amidst Alliance Strength