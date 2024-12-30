Left Menu

US Solidarity with South Korea After Tragic Plane Crash

President Joe Biden announced that the United States is ready to offer necessary assistance to South Korea following a fatal plane crash in Muan. Expressing solidarity, he emphasized the deep bonds of friendship between the two nations and extended thoughts and prayers to those affected by the tragedy.

In the wake of a catastrophic plane crash in Muan, President Joe Biden has affirmed the United States' willingness to provide any essential support to South Korea.

Biden's statement underscores the profound friendship shared between the American and South Korean peoples, as he extended his condolences to those impacted by the disaster.

He assured that the U.S. stands ready to offer necessary aid, reinforcing the strong alliance between the two countries amidst this unfortunate event.

