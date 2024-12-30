US Solidarity with South Korea After Tragic Plane Crash

In the wake of a catastrophic plane crash in Muan, President Joe Biden has affirmed the United States' willingness to provide any essential support to South Korea.

Biden's statement underscores the profound friendship shared between the American and South Korean peoples, as he extended his condolences to those impacted by the disaster.

He assured that the U.S. stands ready to offer necessary aid, reinforcing the strong alliance between the two countries amidst this unfortunate event.

