Left Menu

China's Strategic Alliance Amidst US Tariff War

China is seeking alliances with other nations to counter US tariffs, while facing partial success. Although engaging its largest trading partner, the EU, China faces resistance from other countries. Meanwhile, Australia sticks to independent trade policies, and India remains uncooperative, leaving China in a complex geopolitical situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 10-04-2025 11:30 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 11:30 IST
China's Strategic Alliance Amidst US Tariff War
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

In the wake of escalating US tariffs, China is aggressively seeking alliances with international partners to forge a united stance against President Donald Trump's trade strategies. While negotiations with the European Union signal a positive step, Beijing's efforts are only partly successful as key nations hesitate to align.

Australia has firmly maintained its stance on independent trade policies, rejecting any inclination towards joining China amidst historical trade disputes. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese emphasized Australia's commitment to free and fair trade while prioritizing national interests.

Elsewhere, India has shown reluctance to cooperate with China, and Russia, despite close ties, remains unaffected by US tariffs. As China navigates these diplomatic challenges, Southeast Asian nations, adjusting to tariff impacts, face their own economic struggles, balancing gains and losses amidst the ongoing trade saga.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025