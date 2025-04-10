Left Menu

BJP's Annamalai Hopes for Strong PMK Alliance Amid Tamil Nadu Political Shifts

BJP Tamil Nadu President Annamalai anticipates a cohesive alliance with PMK leaders S Ramadoss and Anbumani Ramadoss, emphasizing their continued support for the NDA. Amid leadership changes in PMK, Annamalai stresses internal decisions as external assurance grows with Union Home Minister Amit Shah's upcoming visit to assess BJP's readiness for 2026 state elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 18:30 IST
Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Annamalai. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Tamil Nadu BJP President K. Annamalai voiced optimism on Thursday about the continued collaboration between the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder S. Ramadoss and his son Anbumani Ramadoss within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), expressing hope for effective leadership in the run-up to the 2026 state assembly elections.

Annamalai addressed media queries, emphasizing it was an internal matter for the PMK and expressing confidence the party would make decisions beneficial for Tamil Nadu's populace. He reiterated the BJP's stance on respecting internal decisions while underlining the importance of the NDA alliance.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Tamil Nadu on April 10 and 11 underscores BJP's election preparedness efforts. His meetings in Chennai with party and coalition leaders reflect a strategic focus on gaining traction in the region, aiming for robust performances in the forthcoming elections after past electoral challenges.

Historically, the BJP has faced hurdles in Tamil Nadu, notably after the AIADMK entered the alliance following J. Jayalalithaa's passing in 2016. Despite previous alliances yielding limited success, as seen in the 2021 state elections where the BJP won only four seats, Annamalai's remarks indicate renewed vigor for future political contests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

