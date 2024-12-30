World Mourns The Passing of Humanitarian Icon Jimmy Carter

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, who played a pivotal role in securing peace between Israel and Egypt and later won the Nobel Peace Prize for his lifelong humanitarian efforts, has passed away at the age of 100. The news sparked a cascade of tributes from global leaders and politicians, acknowledging his profound impact on the world stage.

President Joe Biden described Carter as an extraordinary leader, highlighting his deep faith and commitment to service. Former presidents, including Donald Trump and George W. Bush, echoed these sentiments, applauding his dedication to improving lives and maintaining integrity and compassion throughout his life.

International figures, such as Egypt's President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi and France's President Emmanuel Macron, paid homage to Carter's efforts in advancing peace and human rights. They joined others in marking his departure as the end of an era, honoring his lifelong devotion to creating a better, peaceful world for future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)