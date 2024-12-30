Controversy Over Exclusion of Historical Holidays in Jammu and Kashmir

The ruling National Conference in Jammu and Kashmir has voiced its disappointment with the lieutenant governor's recent announcement about public holidays. Specifically, the party criticized the absence of days honoring the 1931 martyrs and Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah from the list.

According to National Conference (NC) chief spokesman Tanvir Sadiq, this decision reflects a disregard for the historical and democratic struggles of Kashmir. This sentiment was shared in a post on X late Sunday night.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had suggested earlier this month that the holidays, removed after the abrogation of Article 370, would eventually be restored. However, the newly released holiday list for 2025 from the LG administration does not include these significant days.

