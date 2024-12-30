Left Menu

BRS MLC Kavitha Criticizes Congress over Women's Safety in Telangana

BRS MLC K Kavitha criticizes the Congress government in Telangana over a reported increase in crimes against women, citing a 10% rise in the crime rate. Kavitha emphasizes the need for stronger safety measures, urging the Chief Minister to address the pressing issue and keep women's promises intact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2024 11:36 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 11:36 IST
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha has launched a blistering criticism of the Congress government in Telangana, accusing it of neglecting women's safety following a reported 10% increase in crime rates. Kavitha highlighted alarming statistics, noting that a rape case occurs every third hour and a kidnapping every fifth hour in the state.

Kavitha told ANI that despite the existence of 'She teams' aimed at preventing minor crimes against women, the current government appears indifferent to women's safety. She stressed the urgency for the Chief Minister to intervene and reassess the situation to prevent further neglect.

Additionally, Kavitha accused the ruling parties, Congress and BJP, of failing the Nizamabad region in development and fulfilling promises. She criticized both the Congress government and the BJP MP for their inaction, urging for immediate attention to the needs of the people in Telangana.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Empowering Sustainability Through Circular Economy and Renewable Energy Innovations

Behavioral Insights on Waste Management: A Path to Sustainable Urban Practices

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

