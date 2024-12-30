China Mourns Diplomatic Pioneer Jimmy Carter

China expressed profound condolences upon the passing of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, acknowledging his pivotal role in forging diplomatic relations between China and the United States over four decades ago.

Carter, who passed away at the age of 100 at his home in Plains, Georgia, served as a key figure enabling the formal U.S.-China diplomatic ties during his presidency from 1977 to 1981. His administration built on the groundwork initiated by previous leaders like Richard Nixon and Henry Kissinger, suggesting a significant shift in international relations.

Recognizing the importance of Carter's contributions, China sees him as instrumental in nurturing friendship and cooperation between the two nations. The decision in 1979 to recognize Beijing's position regarding Taiwan marked a critical juncture, redefining the bilateral relationship, fondly remembered by the Chinese populace.

(With inputs from agencies.)