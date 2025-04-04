Left Menu

Taiwan and China's Stand-off at Sea: Collision Fuels Tensions

A collision between a Taiwanese navy vessel and a Chinese fishing boat has ignited tensions, with China demanding compensation and claiming Taiwan's responsibility. The incident underscores ongoing maritime disputes and China's heightened military activity near Taiwan, a self-governing island that China considers its territory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 04-04-2025 15:00 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 15:00 IST
China has demanded compensation from Taiwan following a collision at sea involving a Taiwanese navy landing ship and a Chinese fishing boat. The incident occurred last week outside restricted waters, exacerbating tensions between the two nations.

According to China's Taiwan Affairs Office spokesperson Zhu Fenglian, the Taiwanese vessel is wholly responsible for the accident, criticizing the ship for a 'bad attitude' and evasive behavior post-collision. The Chinese trawler was reportedly anchored with its safety signals on.

Taiwan's navy, defending its position, noted an ongoing investigation and promised to address the issue through established cross-strait mechanisms. The collision highlights the tense maritime dynamics in the Taiwan Strait amid China's recent military maneuvers around Taiwan.

