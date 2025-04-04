Taiwan's Strategic Response to U.S. Tariffs: A Financial Lifeline
Amid U.S. tariffs, Taiwan announced T$288 billion in aid for affected businesses, including electronics and steel sectors. The government seeks negotiations to mitigate impact and emphasizes risk management. Financial assistance aims to stabilize the economy without introducing retaliatory tariffs.
Taiwan's government unveiled a substantial financial aid package totaling T$288 billion ($8.74 billion) on Friday to assist industries grappling with recent U.S. import tariffs. The plan specifically targets the electronics and steel sectors, identified as the most severely affected by the new trade measures.
U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of across-the-board tariffs has left Taiwan, with its significant trade surplus, facing a challenging landscape. Although the tariffs do not extend to semiconductors, a crucial Taiwanese export, the government is striving to manage industry risks and needs.
Premier Cho Jung-tai highlighted the 'unreasonable' nature of the tariffs and committed to T$88 billion in direct company aid. Simultaneously, Finance Minister Chuang Tsui-yun disclosed an additional T$200 billion in trade financing support for exporters as negotiations with the U.S. continue in hopes of easing the tariffs' impact.
