Remembering Jimmy Carter: A Legacy of Peace and Service

World leaders and former U.S. politicians mourn the passing of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, who served with distinction and left an enduring legacy of peace, humanitarianism, and service. He was celebrated for his roles in the Camp David Accords, human rights advocacy, and his post-presidential humanitarian work.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2024 16:00 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 16:00 IST
World leaders and former U.S. politicians have paid tribute to former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, who passed away at the age of 100. Carter, whose presidency was marked by significant achievements in international relations, leaves behind a legacy of service and global peace advocacy.

President Joe Biden, alongside First Lady Jill Biden, called Carter an 'extraordinary leader' who was thought of as a friend by millions. Former Vice President Kamala Harris highlighted Carter's deep faith and service as a naval lieutenant, Georgia governor, and the 39th U.S. president.

Notably, Carter brokered the historic Camp David Accords between Israel and Egypt, worked on arms control treaties, and contributed to advancing democracy and human rights. His post-presidency work with Habitat for Humanity and the Carter Center continued to impact positively on global peace and health.

(With inputs from agencies.)

