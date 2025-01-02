Left Menu

Political Battle Intensifies Over Temple Demolitions

BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla criticizes AAP's temple demolition plans and accuses the party of anti-religious intent. AAP's Atishi counterclaims that BJP feigns religious favor while covertly planning temple demolitions. The debate underscores tensions between political factions over religious and cultural landmarks in Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2025 10:07 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 10:07 IST
BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shehzad Poonawalla launched a fierce critique against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday, questioning the necessity of schemes like the Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana while accusing the AAP of conspiring to demolish temples.

Poonawalla alleged that the Public Works Department under AAP issued a directive to demolish two temples during Ram Navami in April 2024 and accused them of involvement in prior plans to destroy a historic 50-year-old temple, exposed by the Delhi High Court.

On the other hand, AAP's representative Atishi accused the BJP of duplicity, claiming they publicly support Hinduism while covertly directing their appointees to target religious sites. She cited a past meeting decision to demolish several temples, despite recent denials by the office of Delhi's Lieutenant Governor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

