Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's Remarks on Sanatan Dharma Stir Controversy

The political atmosphere intensified as BJP leaders took umbrage at Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's recent remarks about Sanatan Dharma, labeling them as disrespectful and politically opportunistic. BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla accused CM Vijayan of deliberately attempting to curry favor with the Muslim community to consolidate votes, attributing this to his controversial statement.

Several BJP figures echoed these sentiments, with former Union Minister V. Muraleedharan expressing outrage at what he termed an insult to the faith and affiliated religious sites. At an event at the Sivagiri Mutt, Muraleedharan challenged the Chief Minister's willingness to make similar comments about other religions. Meanwhile, BJP MP CP Joshi accused Congress and its allies of a longstanding campaign against Hinduism, urging a focus on national development instead.

In response, CM Vijayan defended his stance during the Sivagiri Pilgrimage, arguing that attempts to align social reformer Sree Narayana Guru with Sanatan Dharma misrepresent the latter's essence as caste-based and hereditary in nature. Vijayan emphasized Guru's agenda was to dismantle such systemic divides, viewing them as contrary to the ethos of reform.

(With inputs from agencies.)