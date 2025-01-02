Bihar Governor Defends Meeting with RJD Leader: A Glimpse into Political Acquaintances

In a recent interaction with the media, Bihar’s newly sworn-in Governor, Arif Mohammad Khan, defended his pre-swearing-in meeting with RJD president Lalu Prasad. Khan was questioned about visiting Prasad, emphasizing that the meeting was a personal gesture towards someone he has known since 1975.

Steering the narrative away from political speculations, Khan urged journalists to refrain from viewing all events with a political bias. He portrayed his visit as a natural inclination to reconnect with old friends, challenging the suggestion that the meeting held political significance.

As the new Governor, Khan expressed his eagerness to serve Bihar, acknowledging its rich history and immense future potential. He highlighted his commitment to his role, looking forward to contributing positively to the state’s development during his tenure.

(With inputs from agencies.)