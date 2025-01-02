Left Menu

Bihar Governor Defends Meeting with RJD Leader: A Glimpse into Political Acquaintances

Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan dismissed concerns over his meeting with RJD president Lalu Prasad before his swearing-in, emphasizing it as a personal visit to old acquaintances. Urging media to avoid political lenses, he expressed optimism about his tenure, focusing on Bihar's historical significance and future potential.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 02-01-2025 14:03 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 13:22 IST
Lalu Prasad Image Credit: IANS
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent interaction with the media, Bihar’s newly sworn-in Governor, Arif Mohammad Khan, defended his pre-swearing-in meeting with RJD president Lalu Prasad. Khan was questioned about visiting Prasad, emphasizing that the meeting was a personal gesture towards someone he has known since 1975.

Steering the narrative away from political speculations, Khan urged journalists to refrain from viewing all events with a political bias. He portrayed his visit as a natural inclination to reconnect with old friends, challenging the suggestion that the meeting held political significance.

As the new Governor, Khan expressed his eagerness to serve Bihar, acknowledging its rich history and immense future potential. He highlighted his commitment to his role, looking forward to contributing positively to the state’s development during his tenure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

