BJP Challenges Delhi CM Atishi: Temple Demolition Allegations Ignite Political Clash

In a heated political exchange, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader RP Singh has openly challenged Delhi Chief Minister Atishi to produce tangible evidence for her allegations that the BJP is planning to demolish Hindu and Buddhist temples in the national capital.

RP Singh made these remarks during an interview with ANI, where he stated unequivocally that the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, VK Saxena, has issued no orders related to such actions. He accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of making these claims to sway Dalit voters in the forthcoming assembly elections.

The controversy escalated as Congress leader Udit Raj also criticized AAP, alleging that Atishi's statements were politically motivated. Meanwhile, Atishi defended her stance by claiming that the BJP's dual agenda is exposed, alleging that secret plans were made during a Religious Committee meeting to demolish multiple temples in the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)