Bihar Politics: NDA Alliance Stands Firm Amidst Lalu Yadav's Outreach

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis dismisses Lalu Prasad Yadav's open alliance invitation to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, emphasizing NDA's cohesion. Union Minister Lallan Singh and Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary echo NDA loyalty, while Tejashwi Yadav pledges reforms if RJD wins the 2025 Bihar elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2025 16:05 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 16:05 IST
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has firmly rejected RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav's overture to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Fadnavis, speaking after a Cabinet meeting in Mumbai, dismissed Yadav's alliance proposal as mere pipedreams, emphasizing the enduring strength of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The comments come in response to Lalu Yadav's recent statement that the opposition's doors remain open for Nitish Kumar. Union Minister and JDU leader Lallan Singh reiterated the JDU's unwavering commitment to the NDA, underscoring the coalition's stability despite political maneuvering by rivals.

Meanwhile, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary criticized Lalu Yadav's tactics as fear-driven. Tejashwi Yadav, Lalu's son, hinted that such statements are intended to placate curious political observers. Tejashwi further vowed to eliminate unemployment and migration if the RJD triumphs in the 2025 Bihar elections, proposing substantial reforms focused on education, healthcare, and governance.

