Musk's Power Play: Navigating Politics & Probes

Elon Musk's ongoing legal battles have taken a new turn as he faces multiple federal investigations involving his business enterprises. These include allegations of securities violations during his acquisition of Twitter, as well as safety concerns related to Tesla's Autopilot and Full Self-Driving technologies.

The looming Trump administration, which Musk has financially supported, may reshuffle the dynamics of these probes. Trump has already appointed a new SEC chair and Musk's potential clout with the upcoming government could impact the outcomes of investigations into his companies.

Musk's growing influence in Washington has sparked debates on whether political interference could alter the course of justice. Despite fears of favoritism, legal experts argue that strong evidence could still drive prosecutors to pursue cases against him.

(With inputs from agencies.)