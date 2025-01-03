Left Menu

Revolutionizing Care: UK's Bold National Care Service Ambition

The UK government has delayed its overhaul of adult care until 2028, announcing a three-year review led by Louise Casey. The review aims to form a 'National Care Service' integrated with the NHS. Previous attempts, like Theresa May's 'dementia tax,' have failed amid funding challenges and criticism.

The United Kingdom has pushed back its comprehensive restructuring of adult care services to 2028, as unveiled in a recent government announcement. This deferment comes alongside the introduction of a three-year independent assessment conducted by Louise Casey, aimed at developing sustainable solutions for the care sector.

The Labour government, which seized power in July, aims to establish a 'National Care Service' that seamlessly combines social care with the National Health Service. Health Secretary Wes Streeting has appointed Casey, known for her extensive reform expertise, to spearhead this ambitious initiative.

Streeting emphasized the urgency of stabilizing the beleaguered sector, which currently faces chronic underfunding, staff shortages, and lengthening waiting lists. With projections indicating doubling care costs in two decades, long-term systemic reform is deemed essential to meet future societal demands.

