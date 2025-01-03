Revolutionizing Care: UK's Bold National Care Service Ambition

The United Kingdom has pushed back its comprehensive restructuring of adult care services to 2028, as unveiled in a recent government announcement. This deferment comes alongside the introduction of a three-year independent assessment conducted by Louise Casey, aimed at developing sustainable solutions for the care sector.

The Labour government, which seized power in July, aims to establish a 'National Care Service' that seamlessly combines social care with the National Health Service. Health Secretary Wes Streeting has appointed Casey, known for her extensive reform expertise, to spearhead this ambitious initiative.

Streeting emphasized the urgency of stabilizing the beleaguered sector, which currently faces chronic underfunding, staff shortages, and lengthening waiting lists. With projections indicating doubling care costs in two decades, long-term systemic reform is deemed essential to meet future societal demands.

