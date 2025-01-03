Left Menu

Ceasefire Efforts in Gaza: A Glimpse of Hope Amidst Carnage

At least 30 people, including women and children, were killed in Gaza following Israeli strikes. Ceasefire negotiations, stalled amidst intensified conflict, are set to resume. The ongoing conflict has resulted in over 45,500 Palestinian casualties. Meanwhile, Israel contends its strikes target militants, providing no evidence for claims.

Deiral-Balah | Updated: 03-01-2025 15:36 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 15:34 IST
At least 30 people, including children, lost their lives in Gaza during Israeli strikes overnight, hospital staff reported. Air sirens resonated across Israel as stalled ceasefire negotiations were scheduled to recommence.

Al Aqsa Martyrs hospital staff mentioned that the strikes, hitting areas like Nuseirat and Deir al Balah, claimed more than a dozen women and children's lives. The recent attacks bring the total death toll to 56 within 24 hours. Meanwhile, strikes targeted Hamas security officers and a recognized humanitarian zone.

While the Israeli army refrained from commenting on the recent strikes, Israel claims its targets are militants, attributing civilian casualties to Hamas, who, according to Israel, operate within densely populated areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

