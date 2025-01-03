Political Clash in Delhi: BJP vs AAP

During a recent press conference, Arvind Kejriwal criticized the BJP-led central government, alleging a lack of developmental work in Delhi. He highlighted that Prime Minister Modi's 43-minute speech largely consisted of criticism against the capital's residents and the AAP government.

Kejriwal accused the BJP of resorting to disparaging politics and personal attacks, claiming Modi's address spent 39 minutes on these tactics. He added that the achievements of the AAP in the past decade could not be recounted fully even in several hours.

In contrast, Modi labeled the AAP as a 'disaster' for Delhi during an earlier event, suggesting confidence in BJP's victory in the upcoming Assembly elections. The ongoing political confrontation underscores the region's charged electoral atmosphere.

(With inputs from agencies.)