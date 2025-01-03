Left Menu

Political Clash in Delhi: BJP vs AAP

Arvind Kejriwal criticizes Prime Minister Modi for his lack of focus on development in Delhi, accusing the BJP of engaging in abusive politics instead. Kejriwal asserts that the AAP has achieved substantial progress over the last decade while the BJP's efforts remain absent and unmentioned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 16:48 IST
Political Clash in Delhi: BJP vs AAP
Arvind Kejriwal Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

During a recent press conference, Arvind Kejriwal criticized the BJP-led central government, alleging a lack of developmental work in Delhi. He highlighted that Prime Minister Modi's 43-minute speech largely consisted of criticism against the capital's residents and the AAP government.

Kejriwal accused the BJP of resorting to disparaging politics and personal attacks, claiming Modi's address spent 39 minutes on these tactics. He added that the achievements of the AAP in the past decade could not be recounted fully even in several hours.

In contrast, Modi labeled the AAP as a 'disaster' for Delhi during an earlier event, suggesting confidence in BJP's victory in the upcoming Assembly elections. The ongoing political confrontation underscores the region's charged electoral atmosphere.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the algorithms: Deep learning transforming financial landscapes

Smart surveillance: How technology is shielding farmers from deadly wheat pathogens

Bridging AI’s data provenance gap: Licensing, representation, and ethics

AI in classroom and beyond: Challenges, ethics and transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025