Markets on Edge: Awaiting Trump's Economic Policies

On Friday, U.S. stock index futures made modest gains, with investors closely watching for economic data that might reveal the health of the economy ahead of anticipated policy shifts under President-elect Donald Trump.

As of 05:40 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis had climbed 85 points or 0.20%, S&P 500 E-minis rose 16.25 points or 0.27%, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis advanced 85.25 points or 0.40%. Despite a rocky start to the year, where major indexes closed lower for four straight sessions, analysts attribute market volatility to uncertainties surrounding Trump's forthcoming fiscal policies.

The incoming administration’s potential changes, including tax cuts, deregulation, and trade tariffs, may affect corporate profitability and broader economic trends. Meanwhile, the financial community anticipates comments from policymakers like Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin, as they evaluate quarterly earnings and economic reports for signs of resilience in the market.

