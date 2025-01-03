Volodymyr Zelenskyy Seeks Assurance from Trump's Administration in Ukraine Conflict
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy calls US President-elect Donald Trump strong and unpredictable, qualities he believes are crucial in addressing Russia's invasion of Ukraine. As Trump prepares to take office, Zelenskyy emphasizes the importance of continued US military support against Russia, while pushing for NATO membership for Ukraine once the war ends.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 03-01-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 16:56 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed confidence in U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's strong and unpredictable nature to influence tangible changes in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Even with Trump's imminent inauguration, Zelenskyy acknowledges that ending the war, now in its third year, won't occur overnight. He remains hopeful Trump's assertive stance will target the Russian Federation decisively.
Amid uncertainties over continued U.S. military support, Zelenskyy is keen on securing Washington's backing for Ukraine's defense and future NATO membership as the conflict's escalation persists.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement