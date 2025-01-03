Left Menu

Volodymyr Zelenskyy Seeks Assurance from Trump's Administration in Ukraine Conflict

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy calls US President-elect Donald Trump strong and unpredictable, qualities he believes are crucial in addressing Russia's invasion of Ukraine. As Trump prepares to take office, Zelenskyy emphasizes the importance of continued US military support against Russia, while pushing for NATO membership for Ukraine once the war ends.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 03-01-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 16:56 IST
Volodymyr Zelenskyy Seeks Assurance from Trump's Administration in Ukraine Conflict
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed confidence in U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's strong and unpredictable nature to influence tangible changes in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Even with Trump's imminent inauguration, Zelenskyy acknowledges that ending the war, now in its third year, won't occur overnight. He remains hopeful Trump's assertive stance will target the Russian Federation decisively.

Amid uncertainties over continued U.S. military support, Zelenskyy is keen on securing Washington's backing for Ukraine's defense and future NATO membership as the conflict's escalation persists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the algorithms: Deep learning transforming financial landscapes

Smart surveillance: How technology is shielding farmers from deadly wheat pathogens

Bridging AI’s data provenance gap: Licensing, representation, and ethics

AI in classroom and beyond: Challenges, ethics and transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025