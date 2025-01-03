Left Menu

Political Turmoil: Austria's Coalition Saga

Austria’s Neos party exited coalition talks, complicating efforts to form a centrist government without the far-right FPO. The decision intensifies pressure on the People’s Party (OVP) and Social Democrats (SPO) to compromise despite ideological differences, with a snap election looming as a potential outcome amid rising FPO support.

Updated: 03-01-2025 21:42 IST
Austria's fragile coalition negotiations faced a major setback as the liberal Neos party abruptly withdrew from talks, jeopardizing the formation of a centrist government excluding the far-right Freedom Party (FPO). The Neos' decision has increased uncertainty, potentially boosting the FPO, which remains Europe's growing far-right influence.

Political pressure mounts on Chancellor Karl Nehammer's People's Party (OVP) and the Social Democrats (SPO) to bridge their ideological divide, particularly on taxation policies, as their slim majority in parliament remains vulnerable. Despite the Neos' departure, the coalition talks persist with rising stakes for Austria's political landscape.

The deadlock highlights Europe's broader political challenge involving the rise of far-right parties and the difficulty in forming stable governments. A new election, however, could further strengthen the FPO, as current polls show the party leading with more than a 10-percentage point advantage over both OVP and SPO.

