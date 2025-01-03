Left Menu

High Stakes and Drama: The Battle for House Speaker

The new Congress convenes with the crucial task of electing a House speaker, a position vital for advancing President-elect Donald Trump's agenda. With internal GOP opposition to Speaker Mike Johnson, the election outcome remains uncertain, posing significant implications for Trump's policies and the Republican Party's unity.

The new Congress opens with a critical task: electing the House speaker. Despite Republican control, current Speaker Mike Johnson faces significant opposition within his party, threatening President-elect Donald Trump's plans for tax cuts and mass deportations.

Johnson, trying to secure his position, has been lobbying GOP hardliners, but his success remains uncertain. A failure could plunge Congress into chaos during the upcoming certification of Trump's 2024 victory, despite Trump's own endorsement.

This high-stakes speaker's election could determine the trajectory of Trump's initial agenda in his return to power, with Johnson's grip on the gavel uncertain and party unity at risk.

(With inputs from agencies.)

