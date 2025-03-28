Left Menu

Kerala Political Apology: Gopalakrishnan's Public Stand

Kerala BJP vice president B Gopalakrishnan publicly apologized to former minister P K Sreemathi to resolve a defamation case. The controversy emerged after unsubstantiated claims about Sreemathi. Although his apology was criticized by CPI(M) supporters, Gopalakrishnan maintained it was a personal decision to uphold political dignity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 28-03-2025 13:38 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 11:35 IST
Kerala Political Apology: Gopalakrishnan's Public Stand
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

BJP vice president in Kerala, B Gopalakrishnan, faced backlash from CPI(M) members following his public apology to former minister P K Sreemathi. The apology was part of a settlement for a defamation case related to allegations made against Sreemathi.

Gopalakrishnan clarified via Facebook that his decision to apologize was not coerced but a demonstration of his commitment to political decency. He stated that the original allegation, which could not be substantiated, was a repeat of a claim by a deceased political leader.

The incident culminated in a public apology after legal counsel from Sreemathi's side advised that the defamation case was weak. Gopalakrishnan and Sreemathi reached an agreement, leading to the case's settlement in court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kim Jong Un's Vision: AI-Driven Suicide Drones and Reconnaissance Innovation

Kim Jong Un's Vision: AI-Driven Suicide Drones and Reconnaissance Innovation

 Global
2
White House Child Intruder: A Little Trespass

White House Child Intruder: A Little Trespass

 United States
3
Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Key Hamas Figures Killed in Airstrikes

Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Key Hamas Figures Killed in Airstrikes

 Global
4
Trump's Auto Tariff Sparks Global Trade Tensions

Trump's Auto Tariff Sparks Global Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Americans more likely than Japanese to exploit cooperative AI

AI can teach humans never-before-seen game strategies

Agent-based AI outshines leading medical models in disease detection

Expressive chatbots ease loneliness, but may create addictive emotional bonds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025