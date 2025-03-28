Kerala Political Apology: Gopalakrishnan's Public Stand

BJP vice president in Kerala, B Gopalakrishnan, faced backlash from CPI(M) members following his public apology to former minister P K Sreemathi. The apology was part of a settlement for a defamation case related to allegations made against Sreemathi.

Gopalakrishnan clarified via Facebook that his decision to apologize was not coerced but a demonstration of his commitment to political decency. He stated that the original allegation, which could not be substantiated, was a repeat of a claim by a deceased political leader.

The incident culminated in a public apology after legal counsel from Sreemathi's side advised that the defamation case was weak. Gopalakrishnan and Sreemathi reached an agreement, leading to the case's settlement in court.

