Kerala Political Apology: Gopalakrishnan's Public Stand
Kerala BJP vice president B Gopalakrishnan publicly apologized to former minister P K Sreemathi to resolve a defamation case. The controversy emerged after unsubstantiated claims about Sreemathi. Although his apology was criticized by CPI(M) supporters, Gopalakrishnan maintained it was a personal decision to uphold political dignity.
BJP vice president in Kerala, B Gopalakrishnan, faced backlash from CPI(M) members following his public apology to former minister P K Sreemathi. The apology was part of a settlement for a defamation case related to allegations made against Sreemathi.
Gopalakrishnan clarified via Facebook that his decision to apologize was not coerced but a demonstration of his commitment to political decency. He stated that the original allegation, which could not be substantiated, was a repeat of a claim by a deceased political leader.
The incident culminated in a public apology after legal counsel from Sreemathi's side advised that the defamation case was weak. Gopalakrishnan and Sreemathi reached an agreement, leading to the case's settlement in court.
