Republicans Grapple with House Leadership and Unity Challenges

Republican Mike Johnson is struggling to maintain his role as Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, with internal party discord threatening his position. As votes continue, at least three Republicans have already opposed Johnson, potentially leaving him short of the required majority to remain in office.

The Republican Party, holding a tenuous 219-215 majority in the chamber, faces a critical test of unity as they aim to advance President-elect Donald Trump's policy agenda—including tax cuts and border enforcement. Johnson's leadership struggle is seen as an early indicator of the party's cohesion under Trump's directives.

The internal rifts, highlighted by Johnson's elevation after the ouster of Kevin McCarthy, add complexity to the legislative landscape. With significant legislative challenges ahead, including the nation's debt ceiling, Johnson's capacity to align his party is under scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)