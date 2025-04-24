Left Menu

All-Party Unity Against Barbaric Pahalgam Attack

In a show of solidarity, an all-party meeting led by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah denounced the Pahalgam attack on civilians. The meeting expressed support for bringing perpetrators to justice, aligned with India's recent diplomatic measures against Pakistan. Participants honored the bravery of Syed Adil Hussain Shah.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 24-04-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 20:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An all-party meeting, led by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, condemned the heinous attack in Pahalgam targeting civilians. The meeting demonstrated strong support for federal efforts to prosecute those responsible, coinciding with India's strategic distancing from Pakistan.

The appalling attack drew unified outrage, reflecting the region's commitment to peace, unity, and the spirit of Kashmiriyat. The meeting underscored the bravery of 'ponywallah' Syed Adil Hussain Shah, hailed as a symbol of Kashmiri courage for saving tourists during the assault.

Concluding with a plea for protection of Kashmiri students outside the state, the meeting included figures from major parties while supporting New Delhi's diplomatic decisions against Pakistan. Chief Minister Abdullah stressed the unity across Jammu and Kashmir in upholding peace and collective resilience against terror.

(With inputs from agencies.)

