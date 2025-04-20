Left Menu

Party Unity Restored: Durai Vaiko Withdraws Resignation

MDMK leader Vaiko announced that his son, Durai Vaiko, has withdrawn his resignation after resolving a conflict with senior leader Mallai Sathya. Both leaders have agreed to work together for the party's welfare, following an open discussion and an assurance of support from Sathya.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 20-04-2025 17:24 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 17:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

MDMK's internal discord came to an end on Sunday as leader Vaiko announced that his son, Durai Vaiko, reversed his decision to resign.

This development followed an open dialogue with senior leader Mallai Sathya, where the duo decided to collaborate for the party's collective benefit. Sathya's assurance of support played a pivotal role in this reconciliation.

Durai had initially tendered his resignation on Saturday, citing unnamed grievances. However, after a meeting with the MDMK Administrative Council, the decision was reversed. This move aims to fortify party unity and propel its welfare initiatives forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

