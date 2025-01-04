Giuliani Faces Court Battle Over Defamation Claims and Property Dispute

Rudy Giuliani, the former New York City mayor, appeared in court on Friday addressing legal inquiries from two Georgia election workers accusing him of falsely implicating them in election fraud. Giuliani described the questions as 'abusive' in his attempt to avoid a contempt of court charge.

The election workers, Ruby Freeman and her daughter Wandrea Moss, assert that Giuliani has not answered several questions essential for determining the properties he must relinquish as part of a $148 million defamation award. During a Manhattan federal court session, Giuliani argued that some questions, including those about his legal and medical consultations, were intrusive.

Freeman and Moss claim that Giuliani's false statements damaged their reputations, with accusations that they concealed illegal ballots during the 2020 election. Despite conceding to the defamation claims, Giuliani faces court orders to surrender properties, including his Manhattan apartment and other valuables. The court deliberates whether to hold him in contempt for non-compliance.

