Left Menu

Trump's Sentencing on Hush Money Conviction Looms Before Inauguration

Donald Trump is set to be sentenced on January 10 in a criminal case involving hush money paid to Stormy Daniels. The judge, Justice Juan Merchan, is not planning to impose jail time. Trump's defense has argued the case could hinder his presidency, but dismissal motions have been denied.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2025 02:35 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 02:35 IST
Trump's Sentencing on Hush Money Conviction Looms Before Inauguration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Donald Trump is slated to be sentenced on January 10, 2024, following a conviction related to hush money payments made to Stormy Daniels, as per a recent ruling by a judge. Despite the gravity of the charges, Justice Juan Merchan suggested that Trump might avoid a jail sentence.

The conviction revolves around $130,000 paid by Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, to Stormy Daniels to silence allegations of a past encounter with Trump before the 2016 election. Trump denies these allegations and has challenged the case's implications, citing potential distractions during his upcoming presidency.

Legal maneuvers by Trump's camp to dismiss the case have thus far been unsuccessful. Furthermore, the prosecution led by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg affirms the convictions for falsifying business records, marking an unprecedented legal scenario for a former U.S. president.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Blueprint for Climate Action: Unveiling the Blue Carbon Potential

Leveraging Private Sector Expertise for Sustainable Hydropower Growth

World Bank and IFC: A Decade of Driving Gender Equality Forward

Small Islands, Big Ambitions: Ocean-Focused Climate Actions in SIDS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025