Trump's Sentencing on Hush Money Conviction Looms Before Inauguration

Donald Trump is slated to be sentenced on January 10, 2024, following a conviction related to hush money payments made to Stormy Daniels, as per a recent ruling by a judge. Despite the gravity of the charges, Justice Juan Merchan suggested that Trump might avoid a jail sentence.

The conviction revolves around $130,000 paid by Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, to Stormy Daniels to silence allegations of a past encounter with Trump before the 2016 election. Trump denies these allegations and has challenged the case's implications, citing potential distractions during his upcoming presidency.

Legal maneuvers by Trump's camp to dismiss the case have thus far been unsuccessful. Furthermore, the prosecution led by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg affirms the convictions for falsifying business records, marking an unprecedented legal scenario for a former U.S. president.

(With inputs from agencies.)