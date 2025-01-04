Trump Faces Sentencing in Unprecedented Legal Saga

President-elect Donald Trump is slated for sentencing on January 10, after being convicted in a case involving hush money paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels. This decision by Justice Juan Merchan, who showed no inclination towards a jail sentence, sets a historic precedent in the United States as no previous president had faced such charges.

The judge announced that Trump could appear for the sentencing either in-person or virtually. An 'unconditional discharge' would be the most feasible outcome, according to the ruling, which Trump's spokesperson Steven Cheung argued shouldn't happen. Cheung insisted this case should be dismissed, citing it as baseless and an affront to the Constitution.

Trump's defense team argued that the case might hinder his presidential duties, but Judge Merchan denied the motion to dismiss. Merchan's ruling underscored that overturning the jury's verdict would undermine the rule of law. Trump's critical public remarks about the justice system were taken into account during the proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)