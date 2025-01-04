The Unexpected Influence of Democrat Hakeem Jeffries in a Fractured House

Democrat Hakeem Jeffries, the minority leader in the U.S. House of Representatives, is exercising more power than typically expected. Despite Republicans holding a thin majority, Speaker Mike Johnson has sought Jeffries' support multiple times to pass critical legislation.

The recent vote saw all Democrats backing their leader as Republicans struggled to maintain a cohesive majority. Jeffries has successfully leveraged Republican divisions to influence key legislative outcomes, including government funding and military aid to Ukraine.

With upcoming battles on tax cuts and immigration laws, Jeffries aims to secure democratic concessions. His commitment to bipartisan collaboration is clear, yet he vows to resist far-right extremism, focusing on defending social security and improving immigration policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)