Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will embark on what is likely his final overseas trip for his term this weekend, with scheduled visits to South Korea, Japan, and France. His itinerary will see him return to Washington by early Thursday, in time for the funeral of former President Jimmy Carter, according to officials.

Blinken's visit to South Korea arrives at a delicate political juncture following the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol and the declaration of martial law. It raises implications for US-South Korea relations, yet the State Department insists that the alliance remains robust, focusing on fostering shared global values despite the turmoil.

In Tokyo, Blinken aims to review and bolster the US-Japan alliance, amid new arms sales comprising $3.64 billion in missiles and equipment. Although China has voiced concerns over this deal as a threat to regional stability, both the US and Japan deny these claims. Blinken's tour concludes in Paris for discussions on Middle East dynamics and European security, notably in Ukraine.

