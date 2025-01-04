Historic Hindu Representation in 119th US Congress

The 119th US Congress has set a record with the largest representation of Hindu lawmakers, marking a significant milestone in the religious diversity of the American political landscape. The Congress features four Hindu lawmakers among the 14 Democrats who identify with non-Christian or non-Jewish faiths.

Included in this historic list of Hindu representatives are Indian Americans Suhash Subramaniam, Raja Krishnamoorthi, Ro Khanna, and Shri Thanedar. Meanwhile, Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, the only Indian American woman elected to the House of Representatives, lists her religion as "unspecified," while Dr. Ami Bera identifies as Unitarian.

Christianity remains predominant in Congress, with 98% of Republicans identifying as Christians. However, 75% of Democrats claim the same, with 21 Democrats opting to not specify their religious affiliation. Jews represent six percent of Congress, with 31 members, making them the second-largest religious group. Following them are Hindus and Muslims, each with four representatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)