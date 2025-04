Democrats Bracing for Legal Battles Amid Trump Administration Tensions

As President Donald Trump pushes the boundaries of executive power, key Democratic institutions brace for potential federal investigations. ActBlue and Indivisible, two prominent Democratic organizations, are consulting attorneys as Trump's allies suggest legal actions be taken against them.

Ezra Reese from Elias Law Group expressed concerns about arbitrary targeting. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt emphasized legal compliance, stating that law-abiding citizens should not worry. Trump's determination to utilize federal power to target adversaries remains public, with condemnations also coming from influential figures like Elon Musk.

The Democrats continue to rely on significant grassroots mobilization amidst looming legal challenges. ActBlue reports record fundraising, asserting readiness to counter investigative demands. Both parties prepare for intense legal scrutiny amid an increasingly polarized political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)