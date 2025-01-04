Left Menu

YS Jagan Reddy Accuses Naidu of Broken Poll Promises

YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy criticized Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu for not fulfilling key electoral promises, including the Super Six schemes and Talliki Vandanam. Reddy contrasts Naidu's unfulfilled promises with his government's initiatives, highlighting financial aid to underprivileged families and farmers, as 2024 polls approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 04-01-2025 13:12 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 13:12 IST
YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy accused Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday of reneging on major electoral pledges, particularly the Super Six schemes, even after seven months in power.

The Super Six schemes promise a Rs 1,500 monthly pension for women aged 19 to 59, 20 lakh jobs, Rs 3,000 in unemployment assistance, and free bus travel for women.

He criticized Naidu for neglecting the 'Talliki Vandanam' initiative, which pledged Rs 15,000 annually to each school-going child. Reddy also highlighted the contrast with his own regime's 'Amma Vodi' program, providing substantial financial support to mothers and children.

(With inputs from agencies.)

