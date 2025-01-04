Left Menu

Kiren Rijiju Delivers Modi's Brotherhood Message at Ajmer and Nizamuddin Dargahs

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, on behalf of PM Modi, offers 'chadar' at Ajmer Sharif and Nizamuddin Aulia Dargahs. Emphasizing unity and peace, Rijiju conveys Modi's annual gesture of goodwill during the Urs commemoration of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti.

Union Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju at Ajmer Sharif Dargah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a gesture reflecting religious harmony and unity, Union Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Saturday offered a 'chadar' at the revered Ajmer Sharif Dargah, representing Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Rijiju expressed his honor to convey Modi's heartfelt message of 'brotherhood' and commitment to communal peace.

The visit follows Rijiju's prayer offering at Delhi's Nizamuddin Aulia Dargah on Friday, where he was accompanied by BJP Minority Morcha's National President Jamal Siddiqui. Together, they echoed the Prime Minister's dedication to fostering peace and fraternity within the nation.

This tradition marked its 11th occurrence with Modi entrusting Rijiju to deliver the 'chadar' for the Urs of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti. Previously, during last year's Urs, former Union Minister Smriti Irani, along with a delegation of community representatives, upheld the annual practice by offering the chadar on Modi's behalf, underscoring ongoing efforts for societal unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

