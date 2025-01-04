Congress vs AAP: An Election Showdown
Sandeep Dikshit of the Congress critiques Aam Aadmi Party's governance ahead of the upcoming Delhi assembly elections. He emphasizes Sheila Dikshit's accomplishments and critiques Arvind Kejriwal's leadership. Dikshit claims significant mismanagement by AAP in health and education sectors, predicting Congress will perform well in the elections.
- Country:
- India
In a bold statement leading up to the Delhi assembly elections, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit expressed confidence that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will suffer losses due to their 'misdeeds'. He emphasized the importance of highlighting former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit's achievements in Delhi, reflecting on her legacy.
Dikshit criticized AAP's governance, claiming that they fell short in both health and education sectors. He compared AAP's work unfavorably with the accomplishments under Sheila Dikshit's administration, stating that fewer schools and no new hospitals had been established during AAP's regime.
Addressing young voters, Dikshit asserted the necessity of emphasizing the progress made during Sheila Dikshit's tenure. He insisted that Congress's campaign will focus on contrasting the current administration's performance with that period, arguing that AAP's promises remain largely unfulfilled.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
I will not let scheme of free bus rides for women stop till I am alive: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.
"Election Commission, ED, CBI, Police become helpless": Arvind Kejriwal attacks BJP
"Atishi is not listening to Arvind Kejriwal": BJP leader Gaurav Vallabh
Congress leader Ajay Maken called Arvind Kejriwal 'anti-national', party must take action against him in 24 hours: AAP leader Sanjay Singh.
Delhi CM Atishi may be arrested in a fake case: Arvind Kejriwal