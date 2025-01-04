Congress vs AAP: An Election Showdown

In a bold statement leading up to the Delhi assembly elections, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit expressed confidence that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will suffer losses due to their 'misdeeds'. He emphasized the importance of highlighting former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit's achievements in Delhi, reflecting on her legacy.

Dikshit criticized AAP's governance, claiming that they fell short in both health and education sectors. He compared AAP's work unfavorably with the accomplishments under Sheila Dikshit's administration, stating that fewer schools and no new hospitals had been established during AAP's regime.

Addressing young voters, Dikshit asserted the necessity of emphasizing the progress made during Sheila Dikshit's tenure. He insisted that Congress's campaign will focus on contrasting the current administration's performance with that period, arguing that AAP's promises remain largely unfulfilled.

