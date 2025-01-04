Political Tensions Rise as Corruption Allegations Stir Controversy in Uttar Pradesh

In a bold move, Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai has demanded the removal of Technical Education Minister Ashish Patel by the Yogi Adityanath government. The demand follows serious corruption allegations made against Patel.

Pallavi Patel, an MLA from Sirathu, has accused Ashish Patel of bypassing service rules to facilitate appointments within the Technical Education department. This claim has further intensified the political wrangling within the state's power corridors.

Rai insists that if Patel, linked to Apna Dal (S), is guilty, then the alliance with the BJP should be diffused. Meanwhile, Anupriya Patel affirmed support for Ashish, asserting the party's resolve to counter the allegations.

