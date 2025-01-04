Left Menu

Nitish Kumar's Ambitious Growth Agenda: 72 Projects and a Controversial Backdrop

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar launched 72 projects in Gopalganj worth Rs 140 crore, inaugurating initiatives like a community centre under the Jeevika project. He also reviewed developmental schemes and addressed concerns about farmer remuneration. Additionally, CPI-ML leaders allegedly faced house arrests amid political opposition claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gopalganj | Updated: 04-01-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 21:06 IST
Nitish Kumar's Ambitious Growth Agenda: 72 Projects and a Controversial Backdrop
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has embarked on an extensive development mission, launching 72 projects worth Rs 140 crore in Gopalganj. During his 'Pragati Yatra', Kumar inaugurated a community centre in Pakri village, showcasing efforts to empower rural communities via the Jeevika project.

Also on his agenda were inspections of proposed bypass sites, while reviewing development schemes such as the Bihar Student Credit Card Scheme and the Chief Minister Rural Solar Street Light Scheme. Kumar emphasized the need to promptly address concerns raised by representatives and ensure increased remuneration for sugarcane farmers.

However, the visit was marked by controversy, as CPI-ML Liberation accused the local police of detaining its leaders. This was allegedly done to prevent them from criticizing government policies, sparking claims of stifled opposition voices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025