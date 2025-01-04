Nitish Kumar's Ambitious Growth Agenda: 72 Projects and a Controversial Backdrop

Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has embarked on an extensive development mission, launching 72 projects worth Rs 140 crore in Gopalganj. During his 'Pragati Yatra', Kumar inaugurated a community centre in Pakri village, showcasing efforts to empower rural communities via the Jeevika project.

Also on his agenda were inspections of proposed bypass sites, while reviewing development schemes such as the Bihar Student Credit Card Scheme and the Chief Minister Rural Solar Street Light Scheme. Kumar emphasized the need to promptly address concerns raised by representatives and ensure increased remuneration for sugarcane farmers.

However, the visit was marked by controversy, as CPI-ML Liberation accused the local police of detaining its leaders. This was allegedly done to prevent them from criticizing government policies, sparking claims of stifled opposition voices.

(With inputs from agencies.)