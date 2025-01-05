Kumaraswamy Accuses Karnataka Government of 'Daylight Robbery' Amid Fare Hikes
Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy has criticized the Karnataka Congress government for potentially discontinuing guarantee schemes while imposing financial burdens, including a 15% bus fare hike. He accuses the government of insensitivity towards the common people and alleges rampant corruption among officials and contractors.
Kumaraswamy, a Union Minister, has launched a scathing attack on the Congress government in Karnataka, accusing it of adopting measures to phase out flagship guarantee schemes while burdening the populace with higher costs, like a 15% hike in public bus fares.
He criticized Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, highlighting his extensive experience in presenting state budgets, yet suggested that current financial decisions reflect insensitivity towards ordinary citizens, including farmers and laborers, who bear the brunt of increased expenses.
With allegations of corruption and 'daylight robbery', Kumaraswamy charged the government with taking more from citizens under the guise of scheme implementation. He warned that recent financial burdens might be part of a strategy to eliminate these schemes, and called for accountability from the administration.
