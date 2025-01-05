Left Menu

Kumaraswamy Accuses Karnataka Government of 'Daylight Robbery' Amid Fare Hikes

Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy has criticized the Karnataka Congress government for potentially discontinuing guarantee schemes while imposing financial burdens, including a 15% bus fare hike. He accuses the government of insensitivity towards the common people and alleges rampant corruption among officials and contractors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mysuru | Updated: 05-01-2025 13:18 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 13:18 IST
Kumaraswamy Accuses Karnataka Government of 'Daylight Robbery' Amid Fare Hikes
Kumaraswamy
  • Country:
  • India

Kumaraswamy, a Union Minister, has launched a scathing attack on the Congress government in Karnataka, accusing it of adopting measures to phase out flagship guarantee schemes while burdening the populace with higher costs, like a 15% hike in public bus fares.

He criticized Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, highlighting his extensive experience in presenting state budgets, yet suggested that current financial decisions reflect insensitivity towards ordinary citizens, including farmers and laborers, who bear the brunt of increased expenses.

With allegations of corruption and 'daylight robbery', Kumaraswamy charged the government with taking more from citizens under the guise of scheme implementation. He warned that recent financial burdens might be part of a strategy to eliminate these schemes, and called for accountability from the administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025