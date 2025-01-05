Legacy of Costas Simitis: Eurozone Architect Passes Away

Costas Simitis, the former prime minister of Greece and the architect behind the nation's accession to the euro, has died at 88, as confirmed by state television ERT.

Simitis was found unconscious at his holiday home and taken to a hospital in Corinth, where he was declared dead. An autopsy is pending to determine the cause of death.

Known for his pro-European stance, Simitis was integral to Greece's political and economic landscapes, notably facilitating the country's eurozone entry and overseeing infrastructure projects for the 2004 Olympics. His leadership also faced challenges, notably from within his party over pension reform, eventually leading to his resignation in 2004.

