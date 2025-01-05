Political Clash over Border Security: Adhikari vs. Banerjee
Suvendu Adhikari criticizes West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her allegations against the BSF regarding infiltration from Bangladesh. Adhikari accuses Banerjee of using divisive politics while highlighting the efforts by Assam's administration and the Centre to curb illegal immigration, including enhancing border security measures.
Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal, has lashed out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her remarks implicating the Border Security Force (BSF) in facilitating infiltrations from Bangladesh.
In a strongly worded letter, Adhikari accused Banerjee of insulting security forces and engaging in 'substandard' politics to appease her vote bank. He lauded BJP-ruled Assam for cooperating with security agencies to thwart illegal immigration, contrasting it with West Bengal's alleged attempts to turn infiltrators into a vote bank.
Adhikari also criticized the West Bengal government for not collaborating with the BSF in border-related issues, derailing efforts such as fencing of the India-Bangladesh border. Despite central government funding, he claimed a significant amount of land requisition remains stalled at the state level, thus hindering border security projects.
