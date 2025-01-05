January 6 will be remembered not for chaos, but for calm, as recent presidential election certifications proceeded without disruption. This marks a stark change from the tumultuous events of 2021, a year overshadowed by unrest and attempts to subvert the electoral process.

Significant reforms have since shaped a new order, clarifying procedures and reinforcing constitutional roles, such as the Vice President's role during the certification phase. The bipartisan effort to amend the law ensured clarity and transparency, reducing contentious disputes over election integrity.

The shift reflects deeper changes within the political spectrum, with decisive victory margins and a legal repudiation of election protests contributing to a stable transition. Observers suggest this signifies a maturing political climate, favoring peaceful democratic principles over partisan conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)