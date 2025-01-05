Nitish Kumar's Pragati Yatra: Forged Alliances and Development Initiatives
Bihar's CM Nitish Kumar criticized past alliances with RJD, citing failures during their rule. He praised rural empowerment under JD(U) and announced several development projects in Muzaffarpur, including a ring road and road over bridge. The state BJP confirmed Kumar as NDA's face for the 2025 elections.
- Country:
- India
In a sharp rebuke to the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday admitted to forming alliances with his political opponent's party 'by mistake.' He criticized the RJD for achieving nothing during their term in power, questioning the safety and empowerment of the populace at the time.
During a tour of Muzaffarpur, part of Kumar's statewide 'Pragati Yatra,' he underscored the development brought under his tenure, pointing to successful initiatives like 'Jivika,' a self-help group model, which was adopted nationally. He refrained from addressing RJD leader Lalu Prasad's ambiguous offer for political reconciliation.
Kumar's visit also marked the inauguration of 76 development projects amounting to Rs 451.40 Crore. Emphasizing infrastructure improvements, Kumar announced plans for a new ring road and several traffic solutions for Muzaffarpur while reaffirming his role in the forthcoming 2025 elections, endorsed by Bihar BJP leaders.
(With inputs from agencies.)
