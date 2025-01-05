Assam Congress Plans Major Reshuffle Ahead of Elections

Assam Congress President Bhupen Kumar Borah has announced a significant reshuffle within the party, slated for February, ahead of the assembly elections next year. Borah stated that around 90% of the current office bearers will be replaced as part of this reorganization to bolster the party's effectiveness.

The reshuffle, approved by the central leadership, will extend from booth to state levels. Borah noted that the party was demoralized when he took the helm in 2021, after consecutive electoral defeats and defections to the BJP. However, he believes the scenario has changed, with more people returning to the Congress fold.

Borah also outlined preparations for the upcoming panchayat elections and potential district-level alliances with other anti-BJP parties. The party emphasizes winnability and loyalty as criteria for candidate selection in the 2026 assembly elections, aiming to defeat the NDA by uniting opposition forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)