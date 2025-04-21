NEET Controversy: Political Alliances Under Scrutiny in Tamil Nadu

The political landscape in Tamil Nadu is witnessing heightened tensions as Chief Minister M K Stalin challenges Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami over the contentious NEET exam. Stalin queried if the AIADMK would pressure the BJP to annul the exam as a condition for sustaining their alliance.

During Assembly discussions, Palaniswami held the DMK-Congress regime accountable for NEET's inception. He asserted that only the Supreme Court could review its decision. Meanwhile, Stalin conceded that DMK promised to eliminate NEET if their alliance had secured power at the Centre, highlighting political dynamics over promises and alliances.

The debate, fueled by recent NDA alignments and historical political context, indicates deep-rooted disagreements. Transport Minister SS Sivasankar claimed a deal on NEET during the AIADMK regime led to the establishment of medical colleges. The ongoing dispute underscores the strategic maneuvering in anticipation of the 2026 Assembly elections.

