NEET Debate: Political Alliances Tested in Tamil Nadu

Chief Minister M K Stalin challenges AIADMK Leader Edappadi K Palaniswami over NEET in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, questioning if the AIADMK will demand NEET's removal as a condition for staying in the BJP-led NDA. The debate sparks intense political discourse over alliances and the future of medical exams in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 21-04-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 21:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday confronted Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami in the Tamil Nadu Assembly over the controversial NEET exams. Stalin prompted Palaniswami to declare if the AIADMK would insist on scrapping NEET as a condition for maintaining their alliance with the BJP-led NDA.

Responding to Palaniswami's criticism of the DMK-Congress regime for introducing NEET, Stalin suggested that the AIADMK had the opportunity to act now and demanded clarity on their stance regarding the exams. The heated debate was part of the proceedings related to the Demand for Grants for the Health and Family Welfare Department.

Transport Minister SS Sivasankar alleged a deal between AIADMK and BJP facilitated NEET with the approval of 11 medical colleges in Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, Palaniswami challenged Stalin's assertions, claiming that the DMK aimed to deceive the electorate. The discourse highlighted evolving political alliances amid looming assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

