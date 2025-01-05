Left Menu

Austria's Political Shift: Conservatives Anticipate Far-Right Leadership

Austria's conservative People's Party anticipates that the far-right Freedom Party will form the government after coalition talks with centrist parties failed. The newly appointed leader of the conservatives, Christian Stocker, expressed openness to coalition discussions if invited by the Freedom Party.

Updated: 05-01-2025 19:53 IST
  • Austria

Austria's political landscape is poised for a significant shift as the conservative People's Party (OVP) anticipates that the far-right Freedom Party (FPO) will spearhead the formation of a new government. This development follows the collapse of talks aimed at establishing a centrist coalition.

Christian Stocker, the newly appointed leader of the OVP, addressed reporters with a clear expectation: 'I expect that the leader of the party with the most votes will be tasked with forming a future government.' With the FPO securing the highest votes in the September parliamentary elections, they are likely to take the lead.

Stocker also conveyed that the OVP would be willing to participate in coalition discussions if extended an invitation by the Freedom Party. This potential collaboration marks a pivotal moment in Austria's political dynamics as parties navigate the complexities of coalition governance.

